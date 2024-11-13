UPSC IFS Main admit card 2024 to be out tomorrow- check instructions, exam schedule, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IFS Main admit card 2024 to be out tomorrow

UPSC IFS Main Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 on November 24. Candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. According to the official notice, the commission will release the admit cards for IFS Mains 2024 tomorrow, November 14. Once released, the candidates will be able to download it using their roll number, date of birth on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Instructions to be followed

Candidates appearing in UPSC IFS 2024 exam will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. Those who fail to produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take the Examination. The candidates have been instructed to carry admit cards along with their photo ID card.

Details UPSC IFS Main Exam Schedule

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions. The Forenoon Session will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the Afternoon Session will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The entry of the Candidates in the Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before commencement of the Examination (each Session). No candidates shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry.

Things not allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc. Candidates are advised not to bring banned items to Venue Supervisors will not make any arrangement for keeping these items at the Venue.

Things allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates will be allowed to take with them only an e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever is applicable) and any other items as specified in the Instructions of the admit card to the venue.