UPSC Interview schedule 2024 out for Combined Geo-Scientist, and IES/ISS; admit cards soon

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024 and Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the exams for the interview round can check the complete schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Interview schedule for Combined Geo-Scientist, and IES/ISS

According to the official schedule, the interviews for combined Geo-Scientist will be conducted on December 9 and the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the IES Examination, 2024 will be conducted on December 12 and ISS Examination, 2024 on December 3.

Admit cards shortly

The admit cards for both interviews will be uploaded in due course. The candidates will be able to download their call letters from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

Travelling expenses to be reimbursed

According to the notice, The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). Candidates will have to submit hard copies/print out of tickets (to and fro journey) in case of a Train journey along with the prescribed T.A. claim form duly filled in duplicate.

UPSC IFS 2024 Mains admit card tomorrow

Meanwhile, the commission is all set to conduct the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 from 24th November, 2024 (Sunday) across the country. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded tomorrow, November 14. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The eAdmit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC for latest updates.