UPSC IFS Main 2024 Exam: DAF 1 out at upsc.gov.in, how to fill

UPSC IFS Main 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application form (DAF) for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) main exam today, August 27. All those who have qualified for the prelims exam can fill out their application forms for the UPSC IFS 2024 main exam on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is September 5.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 DAF 1' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the application form link

A new page will appear on the screen

Now, the Candidate has to register himself/ herself on the OTR (One Time Registration) portal by Clicking the New Registration button.

After registration, they need to log in to verify the already registered OTR application.

Go to the latest notification tab in the OTR application

Apply for the desired exam

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

The result of the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 held on June 16, was declared on July 1, 2024. Only those who are eligible to appear in the main exam can submit their application forms. Candidates can refer to the above-mentioned steps to register themselves on the official portal.

The official notice reads, 'Any delay in submission of DAF-I or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the IFS 2024.'

UPSC IFS Main 2024 DAF 1

When will UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 be conducted?

The Main Examination is likely to be held in November 2024. The Main Examination will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla. However, the commission has not announced any date for the UPSC IFS Main 2024 exam. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC for the latest updates.