Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
UPSC reschedules 2025 recruitment exam dates; schedule here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rescheduled the recruitment exam dates for 2025. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

Updated on: August 24, 2024 18:11 IST
UPSC reschedules 2025 recruitment exam dates
Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC reschedules 2025 recruitment exam dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revised various recruitment exam dates for its annual calendar for 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the upsc 2025 exam can check the revised calendar on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. 

Along with the exam dates, the commission has provided details on the dates for notifications, commencement, and duration of these examinations. 

As per the official schedule, the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on February 9, and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will be held on May 25.  The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination will be held on May 25. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule below.

UPSC Recruitment Exam 2025 Dates

Name of Examination Date of Notification Last Date for receipt of

Applications

 Date of
commencement
of Exam		 Duration
of Exam
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     January 11  2 DAYS
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025  September 4 September 24 February 9 1 Day
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025  September 18 October 8 February 9 1 Day
CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2025 January 1 January 14 March 8 2 Days
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025 December 4 December 12 March 9  1 Day
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2025 December 11 December 31 April 13 1 Day
C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025 December 11  December 31  April 13  1 Day
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 January 22 February 11 May 25 1 Day
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
through CS(P) Examination 2025		 January 22 February 11 May 25  1 Day
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     June 14 2 Days
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2025 February 12 March 4 June 20 3 Days
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025     June 21  2 Days
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025     June 22 1 Day
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     July 5 2 Days
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025  February 19 March 11 July 20 1 Day
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025  March 3 March 25 August 3 1 Day
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     August 9 2 Days
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025     August 22 5 Days
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 May 28 June 17 September 14 1 Day
C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025 May 28 June 17 September 14 1 Day
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     October 4 2 Days
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     November 1 2 Days
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025     November 16 7 Days
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE  September 17 October 7 December 13 2 Days
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     December 20 2 Days

 

