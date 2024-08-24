UPSC reschedules 2025 recruitment exam dates; schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC reschedules 2025 recruitment exam dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revised various recruitment exam dates for its annual calendar for 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the upsc 2025 exam can check the revised calendar on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Along with the exam dates, the commission has provided details on the dates for notifications, commencement, and duration of these examinations.

As per the official schedule, the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on February 9, and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will be held on May 25. The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination will be held on May 25. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule below.

UPSC Recruitment Exam 2025 Dates