UPSC reschedules 2025 recruitment exam dates; schedule here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revised various recruitment exam dates for its annual calendar for 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the upsc 2025 exam can check the revised calendar on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
Along with the exam dates, the commission has provided details on the dates for notifications, commencement, and duration of these examinations.
As per the official schedule, the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on February 9, and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will be held on May 25. The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination will be held on May 25. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule below.
UPSC Recruitment Exam 2025 Dates
|Name of Examination
|Date of Notification
|Last Date for receipt of
Applications
|Date of
commencement
of Exam
|Duration
of Exam
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|January 11
|2 DAYS
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
|September 4
|September 24
|February 9
|1 Day
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
|September 18
|October 8
|February 9
|1 Day
|CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2025
|January 1
|January 14
|March 8
|2 Days
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025
|December 4
|December 12
|March 9
|1 Day
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2025
|December 11
|December 31
|April 13
|1 Day
|C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025
|December 11
|December 31
|April 13
|1 Day
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
|January 22
|February 11
|May 25
|1 Day
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
through CS(P) Examination 2025
|January 22
|February 11
|May 25
|1 Day
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|June 14
|2 Days
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2025
|February 12
|March 4
|June 20
|3 Days
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025
|June 21
|2 Days
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025
|June 22
|1 Day
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|July 5
|2 Days
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025
|February 19
|March 11
|July 20
|1 Day
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025
|March 3
|March 25
|August 3
|1 Day
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|August 9
|2 Days
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025
|August 22
|5 Days
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025
|May 28
|June 17
|September 14
|1 Day
|C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025
|May 28
|June 17
|September 14
|1 Day
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|October 4
|2 Days
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|November 1
|2 Days
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025
|November 16
|7 Days
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|September 17
|October 7
|December 13
|2 Days
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|December 20
|2 Days