UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, check important instructions, and direct link

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023: The Engineering Services (ESE) Main exam 2023 admit cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who registered themselves for UPSC ESE exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC ESE 2023 is scheduled to be held on 25th June, 2023 (Sunday) at various Centres/Venues all over India. The exam will be held in two shifts - Shift 1 (9 AM to 12 PM) and Shift 2 (2 PM to 5 PM).
The facility of downloading UPSC ESE admit card will be available till 4 PM on the date of exam. If any candidate faces difficulty while downloading their admit card, they may be communicated to the commission by email at usenggupsc@nic.in.
ALSO READ | MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023 Registration begins; 797 vacancies offered
UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download?
- Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023' flashing on the homepage
- It will take you to the login page where you need to put your registration id or roll number to download the hall ticket
- UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen
- Candidates are advised to download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference
Direct link to download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023
ALSO READ | National Institutional Rankings 2023: IIT Madras holds first rank, Here's top 5 colleges list in each category
UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023: Important Instructions
- Bring this e-Admit card (printout) and the Photo Identity Card
- Enter the Examination Hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam
- Entry will be closed 10 minutes before the exam
- Candidates are advised to attend the examination location at least one day beforehand to avoid the last-minute hassle
- Candidate should note that he/she will not be allowed to appear at any other Venue except for the Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.
- Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items to the Examination halls
- Candidates are advised to wear a face mask
- Candidates whose photos are unclear on the admit card must bring two identical passport-size photos, one for each session of the exam, and a photo identity document listed in the e-Admit Card, such as an Aadhaar card, a driving licence, a passport, or a voter ID card.
- Candidates must adhere to the COVID 19 standards for "social distance" and "personal hygiene" inside exam halls