UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, check important instructions, and direct link

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023 released

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023: The Engineering Services (ESE) Main exam 2023 admit cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who registered themselves for UPSC ESE exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC ESE 2023 is scheduled to be held on 25th June, 2023 (Sunday) at various Centres/Venues all over India. The exam will be held in two shifts - Shift 1 (9 AM to 12 PM) and Shift 2 (2 PM to 5 PM).

The facility of downloading UPSC ESE admit card will be available till 4 PM on the date of exam. If any candidate faces difficulty while downloading their admit card, they may be communicated to the commission by email at usenggupsc@nic.in.

ALSO READ | MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023 Registration begins; 797 vacancies offered

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to put your registration id or roll number to download the hall ticket UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates are advised to download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023

ALSO READ | National Institutional Rankings 2023: IIT Madras holds first rank, Here's top 5 colleges list in each category

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023: Important Instructions