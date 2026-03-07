UPSC CSE toppers' success story Live Updates: Meet the toppers, know their success strategy

New Delhi:

Rajasthan boy Anuj Agnihotri has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2026, the result was announced on Friday, March 6. Tamil Nadu girl Rajeshwari Suve M has bagged rank 2 and Haryana boy Akansh Dhull secured rank 3.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf. To download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf, candidates need to visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE final merit list PDF link. UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will be available for download, save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a print out.