UPSC CSE toppers' success story Live Updates: Meet the toppers, know their success strategy

 Live now

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Meet UPSC CSE toppers, know their success story.
Meet UPSC CSE toppers, know their success story.
New Delhi:

Rajasthan boy Anuj Agnihotri has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2026, the result was announced on Friday, March 6. Tamil Nadu girl Rajeshwari Suve M has bagged rank 2 and Haryana boy Akansh Dhull secured rank 3. 

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf. To download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf, candidates need to visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE final merit list PDF link. UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will be available for download, save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in 
  • Click on UPSC CSE final merit list pdf link 
  • UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :UPSC CSE toppers' success story Live: Meet the toppers, know success strategy

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many candidates recommended for appointment

    In the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final result, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and Central Services

     

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Haryana CM congratulates UPSC AIR 3 Akansh Dhull

    Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the state topper, saying, "Akansh Dhull, a meritorious son of Panchkula, has brought glory to Haryana by securing the third position across the country in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2025. On this splendid achievement of his, I spoke to his parents over the phone and extended my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them.

    Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the talented youth of the country and state selected for the Civil Services. I am confident that you all will play an important role in realising the resolve of 'Developed India' and contribute to the service of the nation."   

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Meet UPSC AIR 3 Akansh Dhull

    Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) graduate Akansh Dhull has secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE exam 2025, the result was announced on March 6. In an interview, Akansh said, "cracking UPSC CSE exam was my childhood dream."  

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Meet UPSC CSE topper Anuj Agnihotri

    UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri hails from Rawatbhata, a small nuclear town in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. The town is famous for  Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS) and the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam. Talking about his town, Anuj said, "though it's a small nuclear town in Rajasthan, but it has a cosmopolitan culture." He also appreciated the civic sense of the people of his town, saying, "I visited lots of places in India, but the civic sense of the people of my town is unmatchable."  

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE merit list 2026: Top 10 rank holders

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services final exam merit list. Anuj Agnihotri has secured rank one in UPSC CSE exam followed by Rajeshwari Suve M (rank 2) and Akansh Dhull (rank 3). 

    Rank 1 - Anuj Agnihotri 
    Rank 2 - Rajeshwari Suve M 
    Rank 3 - Akansh Dhull 
    Rank 4 - Raghav Jhunjhunwala 
    Rank 5 - Ishan Bhatnagar 
    Rank 6 - Zinnia Aurora 
    Rank 7 - AR Rajah Mohaideen 
    Rank 8 - Pakshal Secretry 
    Rank 9 - Astha Jain 
    Rank 10 - Ujjwal Priyank. 

