UPSC CSE registration 2026 deadline extended; know last date to apply

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) registration 2026 deadline has been extended, the UPSC CSE application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 24. The UPSC CSE application process will now be closed on February 27, the candidates who wish to apply for UPSC CSE can do so on the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.

The candidates who wish to apply for UPSC CSE can do it on the official portal - upsc.gov.in. To apply for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims registration link. Enter details in the UPSC CSE Prelims application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC CSE registration 2026 link

Fill UPSC CSE application form with details

Now, upload required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out.

UPSC CSE Prelims paper pattern 2026

UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026. The Prelims exam is an objective-type, MCQ-based test consisting of two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (Civil Services Aptitude Test - CSAT). GS Paper 1 assesses a wide range of subjects, while CSAT focuses on logical reasoning and analytical skills. Both papers are 2 hours long and each carries 200 marks.

UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2026

UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2026 will be available for download three to four days before the exam. The candidates can expect their UPSC CSE Prelims hall ticket by May 20. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE prelims hall ticket PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. UPSC CSE Prelims hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UPSC CSE Prelims hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.