UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Update: PDF soon on upsc.gov.in, check step-by-step guide to download UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their exam results from the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the Civil Service Prelims 2025 Results. Based on past trends, UPSC releases CSE 2025 results within a gap of 12 to 14 days from the date of exam. According to this, UPSC CSE 2025 prelims results are expected to be released anytime. Candidates who appeared for the CSE 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC conducted the Civil Services Prelims 2025 exam on May 25, 2025. Approximately 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download UPSC CSE 2025 prelims results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC CSE 2025 prelims results?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link of 'UPSC CSE 2025 prelims results'.

It will redirect you to a PDF, containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Check UPSC Civil Service Prelims Result PDF and save it for future reference.

What after the results?

After the announcement of UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2025 results, the commission will ask the selected candidates to fill out the UPSC Civil Service 2025 Detailed Application Form (DAF-II) for the main exam. The UPSC Main exam 2025 will start on August 22, 2025.

UPSC conducts every year civil service exam to recruit candidates for the All India Services and Central Civil Services. UPSC Prelims exam for all three services, including the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Police Service and the Indian Forest Service. UPSC does not release a merit list for the UPSC prelims exam. Those who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the main exam, scheduled to be held from August 22, 2025. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of UPSC for latest updates.