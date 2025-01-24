UPSC CSE prelims 2025: What are major changes in IAS application procedure after Puja Khedkar Controversy?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

UPSC CSE prelims 2025 exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made significant changes to the Civil Services 2025 application procedure. According to the notification released by UPSC, the commission has made it compulsory to submit documents online such as educational, caste and physical disability certificates at the initial stage (preliminary examinations) of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Why did commission change IAS application procedure?

The commission has taken this move after the Puja Khedekar controversy, which is accused of forging identity documents, misrepresenting information, and misrepresenting facts to secure additional attempts in the UPSC CSE 2022. Earlier, candidates were required to upload these documents only after qualifying for the Mains examination.

The official notice reads, “A candidate who is willing to apply for Civil Services Examination shall be required to apply online and submit the requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, category [viz. SC/ST/OBC/ EWS/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen], educational qualification and Service preferences etc. as may be sought by the Commission along with the Online Application Form,".

This year, the commission has notified 979 vacancies for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), marking the lowest vacancy count in the past three years.

What are major changes in the application procedure?

Candidates applying for UPSC CSE 2025 prelimse exam should note the following documents are mandatory to upload online in the application form.

Educational certificates

Caste certificates

Physical disability certificates

What will happen if anyone fails to submit documents?

The commission has said that candidates' candidature will be cancelled if they fail to upload their required information or documents at the initial stage of the application procedure. Earlier, the candidates were required to upload these documents only after qualifying for the Mains examination.

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE 2025: Notification released for 979 vacancies - here are important dates, easy steps to apply online

ALSO READ | UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification for Forest Service released - here are easy steps

10-day window to remain open for cadre preference

According to the notification, the candidates will have 10 days to submit their cadre preferences after the preliminary examination results. Additionally, a 15-day window will be provided from the date of the announcement of the Civil Services (Main) exam results for those who qualify for the Personality Test/Interview. For more details, visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.