UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result to be out anytime, when and where to download UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result is expected to be released anytime. All those who are waiting for the results can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the Civil Services Exam 2025. All those who appeared for the civil service exam this year will be able to download their scorecards using their application number, date of birth and other details. UPSC CSE 2025 prelims results can be accessed at upsc.gov.in, once released.

UPSC conducted the Civil Services Prelims 2025 exam on May 25, 2025, wherein approximately 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Those who will clear the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted from August 22, 2025. Before the commencement of the mains exam, the commission will open a Detailed Application Form (DAF-II) window for the candidates who qualify for the prelims exam. Candidates can download UPSC CSE 2025 prelims results by following the easy steps below.

How to download UPSC CSE 2025 prelims results?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link of 'UPSC CSE 2025 prelims results'.

It will redirect you to a PDF, containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Check UPSC Civil Service Prelims Result PDF and save it for future reference.

UPSC CSE 2025 Mains Exam pattern

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II, out of which two papers will be of a qualifying nature. Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and Marks obtained in the Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test, vide sub-section (C) of Section-II. The number of candidates to be summoned for the Interview/Personality Test will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks).

UPSC conducts every year civil service exam to recruit candidates for the All India Services and Central Civil Services. UPSC Prelims exam for all three services, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service.