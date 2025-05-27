UPSC CSE prelims 2025 paper 1 and 2 released, how to download The UPSC CSE prelims 2025 papers 1 and 2 have been released. Candidates who appeared in the CSE 2025 can download the question paper with answers from the official web portal - upsc.gov.in. Check the direct link here.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2025 papers. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download UPSC Prelims 2025 papers by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC prelims 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, in two shifts, with each shift lasting for two hours. Paper 1 General Studies exam was conducted in the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. Paper 2 civil service aptitude test was conducted in the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam was conducted offline.

In order to download UPSC CSE Prelims Paper One and Two question paper solutions 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal of UPSC and click on the relevant link to the question paper solutions PDFs. UPSC CSE Prelims question paper solutions PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSC Prelims question paper solutions PDF and take a printout.

How to download UPSC CSE prelims 2025 paper 1 and 2?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'examinations' tab.

Click on the downward arrow and select 'previous year's question papers'.

You will be redirected to a new window comprising the list of question papers. Search for UPSC CSE 2025 prelims question paper 2025.

Check UPSC CSE prelims 2025 paper 1 and 2 and save it for future reference.





UPSC CSE prelims 2025 exam pattern

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam is an objective-type, MCQ-based test consisting of two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (Civil Services Aptitude Test - CSAT). GS Paper 1 assesses a wide range of subjects, while CSAT focuses on logical reasoning and analytical skills. Both papers are 2 hours long and each carries 200 marks.