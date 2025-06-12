UPSC CSE 2025 Update: Civil Services Main application from June 16, more than 14,000 clear prelims exam The application for the UPSC CSE 2025 Civil Services main exam will commence on June 16. Those who qualify for the prelims exam may submit their applications to appear for the mains exam. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, held on May 25, 2025. According to the results, more than 14,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC CSE 2025 Main exam. Along with the results, the commission has uploaded the name and roll number-wise list of the shortlisted candidates on its website. The results of four candidates have been withheld due to ongoing legal proceedings. Candidates can download UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Main application from June 16

All those shortlisted for the UPSC Civil Services Main 2025 exam can fill out their application forms from June 16 onwards, with an application fee of Rs 200. However, there is no fee for the candidates from the female/PwBD/SC/ST categories. The last date for submission of application forms is June 25, 2025. The candidates will also have to submit their required documents if their name has been changed after matriculation or if there is any mismatch in the name submitted in the CSE application and the higher secondary certificate.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Date 2025

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Main 2025 exam from August 22 for five days. The timetable of the UPSC Main 2025 exam will be uploaded on the official website in due course.

When will UPSC CSE 2025 cut-off marks be released?

The commission has not uploaded the marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the CS (P) Examination, 2025. According to the notice, it will be uploaded after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2025, and the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2025, is completed. Notably, the commission prepares the cut-off for the prelims exam based on paper 1. Whereas the General Studies Paper 2 is a qualifying paper. Aspirants who have secured at least 33 per cent marks in paper 2 have been declared eligible for the second round.