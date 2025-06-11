UPSC CSE prelims result 2025 declared: Over 14,000 candidates qualify, check details on upsc.gov.in The UPSC declared the Civil Services Prelims 2025 results. Over 10 lakh candidates had appeared in the May 25 exam, competing for 979 vacancies. The result is now available on upsc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday published the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Results 2025 and the candidates who appeared in the CSE Prelims Exam 2025 can check the results on upsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was held on May 25. Over 14,161 candidates qualify CSE Prelims this year.

The UPSC has shared a list of roll numbers of successful candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination on its website, according to an official statement.

The Commission conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the preliminary exam will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the civil services examination, 2025 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2025 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result, the statement said.

The UPSC has also declared a list of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025, on the basis of screening test held through the civil services preliminary examination.

The Commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10 am and 5 pm, in person or on telephone no. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter, said the statement issued by the UPSC.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to download result