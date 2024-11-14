UPSC CMS Final Result 2024 out, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CMS Final Result 2024 out

UPSC CMS Final Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the combined medical services exam 2024. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CMS 2024 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the final results were compiled based on the results of the written exam part 1 conducted on July 14, followed by the personality test (part 2), which was conducted from September to November 2024. The link to the results can be accessed at upsc.gov.in. The easy steps to download UPSC CMS 2024 final results are given below.

UPSC CMS 2024 Final Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, uppsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC CMS 2024 Final Result'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Candidates can download and save the PDF for future reference

As per the results, a total of 165 candidates have been selected for category 1, while 600 have been shortlisted for category 2. The candidature of 304 candidates has been kept provisional. The appointment letters of the provisional candidates will be issued after the verification of the original documents. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for six months from the date of declaration of the Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

Marksheets soon

The commission will release the UPSC CMS 2024 marksheets within 15 days from the date of declaration of the results. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.