UPSC CMS 2023 application window closes tomorrow, apply at upsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CMS 2023 application window closing tomorrow, May 9.

UPSC CMS 2023 application window: Union Public Service Commission will close the application window tomorrow, May 9, 2023 for Combined Medical Services Exam. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. The link to the application form can be accessed by scrolling down.

According to the notification, the online application for Combined Medical Services Exam can be filled till May 9, 2023 till 6.00 P.M. A total of 1261 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in various government organisations.

Selected candidates will get a salary in pay matrix level -10 Rs. 56,100-1,77,500/-.

To apply for the said recruitment, a candidate must not be older than 32 on August 1, 2023.

UPSC CMS 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Exam Notification: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023'

Fill out the application form and upload documents

Pay application fee and take a printout of the application form

Direct link to apply online

UPSC CMS 2023 Prelims Exam

The candidates will take the written examination in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration.

ALSO READ | HPCET admit card 2023 released at himtu.ac.in, exam on May 14

ALSO READ | SSC GD Scorecard 2023: Staff Selection Commission to release individual marks today