SSC GD Scorecard 2023: Staff Selection Commission to release individual marks today at ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD Scorecard 2023 to be released today, May 8.

SSC GD Scorecard 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will upload the individual marks for the candidates who appeared in SSC GD 2023 exam. The link to the marks/scorecards will be activated today, May 8. Students will be able to download SSC GD constable scorecard from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the marks of the computer-based exam of SSC GD constable were to be released on the website of the commission from April 27 to May 12. Due to other ongoing exam activities, the commission had extended the release date marks. Officially, SSC GD Marks 2023 will be released today on ssc.nic.in. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

SSC GD Marking Scheme 2023

According to the official notification, the candidates will be rewarded with 1 mark for each correct answer and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. There will be no marks for unattempted questions.

SSC GD 2023: Overview

A total of 50817 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022.

SSC GD 2023 written test was conducted between 10 January to 14 February 2023 across the country and the result for the same were announced on May 8. As per the result, a total of 3, 70, 657 candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST which is scheduled from May 1.

ALSO READ | Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 OUT on karresults.nic.in, check pass percentage, toppers, direct link

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result OUT, Download TNDGE 12th result at dge1.tn.nic.in, 94% students pass