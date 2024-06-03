UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims 2024 admit card likely to be released today, exam on June 16

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC Civil Services CSE Prelims 2024 admit card

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the admit cards for UPSC Prelims 2024 shortly. Once released, the candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website upsc.gov.in. As per the official schedule, The commission will conduct UPSC prelims 2024 on June 16. Earlier, The exam was scheduled for May 26 but it was postponed because of impending general elections. The number of vacancies to be filled is expected to be approximately 1056 including 40 vacancies reserved for people with benchmark disability category.

It is expected that the commission will release the CSE admit cards today, or tomorrow as the exam date is closer. However, there is no update on the release of admit cards from the commission. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or indiatvnews.com for latest udpates.

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024: How to download the admit cards?

The candidates can download the admit cards by following the mentioned steps:-

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the section 'What's New' on the homepage.

3. Then, click on the link 'UPSC Prelims 2024 admit card'.

4. A new window will open. Enter the required login credentials and click on 'Submit'.

5. The admit card UPSC Prelims 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Save and download it for future reference.

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024: Details on admit cards

Candidates should check all the details mentioned in the following in the admit card before saving and downloading it:

1. Name of the candidate

2. Father's name

3. Date of birth

4. Photograph

5. Signature

6. Address

7. Roll number

8. Registration number

9. Exam date

10. Exam time

11. Exam location

12. Exam day instructions

UPSC Prelims 2024: Exam pattern

The exam will consist of two objective-type (multiple choice questions) examinations - General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II, and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects. Both the exams will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper II will be a qualifying paper, in which students will be required to achieve 33 percent marks. Paper I will include questions from Current Affairs, Science, Economics, Politics, History, and Geography, and Paper II will include Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension.