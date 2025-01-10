UPSC Civil Services 2024 personality test date revised due to Delhi Elections, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Civil Services 2024 personality test date changed

UPSC Civil Services 2024 personality test: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released an important notice for the civil service exam 2024 aspirants. According to the notice, interview dates/personality tests for civil services 2024 have been postponed due to Delhi Assembly Elections. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 is now scheduled for February 8. Earlier, the interviews were scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2025.

The official notice reads, ''Due to notification of Delhi Assembly elections on 05.02.2025, the Personality Tests of Civil Services Exam 2024 scheduled on 05.02.2025 will now be held on Saturday, the 08 Feb 2025''.

The commission began the civil services main exam personality test on January 7 and will conclude on April 17, 2025. A total of 2,845 candidates are eligible to appear in the interview round. The personality test is being conducted in two sessions. The reporting time of the first shift is 9 am and the afternoon session is 1 pm.

Also, the candidates who are appearing in the UPSC CSE 2024 personality test will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview, which will be restricted only to the second sleeper class train fare.

How to download UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 notice?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF where candidates can check their exam schedule

Download UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 PDF for future reference

This recruitment aims to fill 1,056 vacancies in the organization. The registration process started on February 14 and concluded on March 5, 2024. For more details, candidates have been advised to visit the official website of UPSC for latest updates.