UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Service Exam 2 Exam 2024. All those who applied for UPSC CDS 2 exam 2024 can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the UPSC CDS 2 2024 exam admit card can be accessed at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, UPSC CDS 2 exam 2024 will be conducted on September 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates are advised to download their call letters and take a printout as soon as it is uploaded on the website. Candidates are advised to preserve the copy of the admit card until the declaration of the final result of the combined defence services exam 2024. The commission will not issue any paper admit cards. Candidates are required to download their call letters from the official website itself. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

How to download UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CDS 2 admit card' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide all required information

UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download UPSC CDS 2 admit card and save it for future reference

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to carry a photo ID card. In case the photograph is not visible or available on the admit card. The candidates are advised to carry three identical photographs along with the printout of the e-admit card at the venue of the exam for appearing at the exam with an undertaking. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, the same may be communicated to the commission immediately via emaid id e16section-upsc@gov.in to enable the commission to decide the matter.