UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in; how to download

UPSC NDA admit card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 02/2024 exam. All those who applied for the NDA 2 exam 2024 can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the admit cards can be accessed at upsc.gov.in.

How to download UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC NDA admit card 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, or roll number

UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC NDA 2 admit card

Guidelines

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on their admit card before appearing in the exam. They are also advised to check their call letter carefully and if any discrepancies are found, they can contact the UPSC immediately.

Candidates are advised to bring their admit card along with the photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card, in each session to secure admission to exam hall. Candidates are advised to preserve their admit card till the declaration of the final result as its production before service selection board is necessary.

Candidates are also advised to reach 30 minutes prior the scheduled commencement of the exam, i.e. 9.30 am for the fornoon session and 1.30 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the exam venue after the closure of the entry.

Candidates are advised to visit their exam venue at least one in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last minute hassle in their own interest. They should reach the exam venue on the day of the exam well in time for frisking.

Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Venue except the Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. If a candidate appears at any other venue due to any reason, his candidature shall liable to be cancelled.

