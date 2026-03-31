UPPSC PCS result 2024 out at uppsc.up.nic.in; Neha Panchal tops, girls dominate merit list

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the final result for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2024. Neha Panchal has emerged as topper in the UPPSC PCS exam, followed by Ananya Trivedi and Abhay Pratap Singh. A total of 932 candidates became successful in the UPPSC PCS exam.

The candidates who had appeared in the UPPSC PCS exam 2024 can check the result on the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. To download UPPSC PCS roll number-wise list, candidates need to visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in and click on UPPSC PCS result notification PDF. UPPSC PCS roll number-wise PDF list will appear on the screen for download, save UPPSC PCS roll number-wise PDF list and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on UPPSC PCS result 2024 notification PDF

UPPSC PCS roll number-wise PDF list will appear on the screen for download

Save UPPSC PCS roll number-wise PDF list and take a hard copy out of it.

UPPSC PCS Merit List 2026: Meet the toppers

Rank 1 Neha Panchal Rank 2 Ananya Trivedi Rank 3 Abhay Pratap Singh Rank 4 Anamika Mishra Rank 5 Neha Singh Rank 6 Deepti Verma Rank 7 Pooja Tiwari Rank 8 Anurag Pandey Rank 9 Shubham Singh Rank 10 Ayush Pandey

How to download UPPSC PCS marks list PDF

The UPPSC will also release PCS marks list, the candidates can check and download PCS marks list PDF on the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. To download UPPSC PCS marks list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in and click on UPPSC PCS marks list PDF links. UPPSC PCS marks list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save PCS marks list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on UPPSC PCS marks list PDF link

UPPSC PCS marks list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPPSC PCS marks list PDF and take a print out.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 947 vacancies across various departments. For details on UPPSC PCS result 2026, please visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.