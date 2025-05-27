UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 Results declared, what is next? UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 Results have been declared. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check how to download, and other relevant details.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of the Combined State Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on April 20, 2025, can download the UPPSC CES prelims PDF on the official website–uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the results, a total of 78,798 candidates filled out the online application, of whom 31,639 candidates appeared and 7,358 candidates passed the exam. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 609 vacancies.

How to download UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 Results?

Candidates can download their results by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 Results'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 Results will appear on screen.

Download and save UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 Results for future reference.

What's next?

UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 exam was conducted on April 20, 2025, against the advertisement number A-9/E-1/2024, dated December 17, 2024. Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The schedule for the mains exam will be communicated in due course. All qualified candidates are advised to regularly check the Commission’s official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in for updates.

UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 Results

UPPSC CES Mains 2025 exam pattern

The UPPSC CES Mains 2025 exam pattern consists of 8 descriptive papers. These papers cover General Studies, an Essay, a General Hindi paper, and two papers on an optional subject chosen by the candidate. The exam is a merit-deciding round, with the marks determining the final selection. After qualifying in the written exam, candidates are called for an interview, which will count towards the final selection. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.