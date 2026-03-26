UP Police SI, ASI final result 2023 released; direct link

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has announced the results for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts). The candidates who had appeared in the UP Police SI, ASI exams can check the result on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

To check UP Police SI, ASI final result 2023, candidates need to visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police SI, ASI final result 2023 link. Enter registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. Candidate's scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UP Police SI, ASI scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police SI, ASI scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Candidate's scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UP Police SI, ASI scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UP Police SI, ASI roll number-wise list

The candidates can follow these steps to download UP Police SI, ASI roll number-wise list pdf on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Police SI, ASI roll number-wise list, candidates need to visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in and click on roll number-wise list PDF link. UP Police SI, ASI roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UP Police SI, ASI roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police SI, ASI roll number-wise list PDF link

UP Police SI, ASI roll number-wise list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UP Police SI, ASI roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UP Police SI, ASI result 2023, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.