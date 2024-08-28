UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: UPPRB releases admit cards for August 30 and 31 exam; link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable 2024 admit card out for August 30, and 31.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) has released the admit cards for the police constable recruitment exam 2024. Candidates who are going to appear in the August 30, and 31 exams can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. The link to the UP Police Constable Admit Cards 2024 can be accessed at uppbpb.gov.in.

How to download UP Police Constable Admit Cards 2024?

Visit the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती 2023 हेतु दिनांक 30/08/2024 एवं 31/08/2024 को परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले परीक्षार्थियों के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु लिंक'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and click on sign in

UP Police Constable Admit Cards 2024 for August 30 and 31 will appear on screen

Download UP Police Constable Admit Cards 2024 and save it for future reference

The above-said recruitment exam aims to fill over 60,000 posts in various departments of UP Police. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the written test, physical efficiency test and interview.

The board scheduled the recruitment exam across five days – 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 August – in two shifts each day. As per the data shared by the board, a total of 19,84,645 candidates have appeared for the exam over three days. In the past three days, police have registered 29 FIRs and arrested 40 people as a preemptive measure to ensure a peaceful examination process. The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation is providing free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts. Candidates appearing in the said exam are advised to read all instructions mentioned on the admit cards before sitting in the exam.