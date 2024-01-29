UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date extended for 930 Computer Operator Posts, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 last date extended

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the last date for online application form submission for the recruitment of grade-A computer officer posts. All those who have yet not submitted their applications for the said posts can do so before January 31, on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 930 posts of grade-A computer operators will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Main examination, Physical Endurance Test (PET), Pre-Medical Test (PMT) and physical interview.

After the completion of the registration process, the commission will open the application form correction window from February 1, which will remain open till February 2, 2024. While submitting the online application forms, the candidates are required to remit an application fee of Rs. 400 to process their applications.

How to fill out application forms for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 application form'

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, you need to first register yourself and then, proceed to the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and submit the application form

Take a printout of the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 application form and save it for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have passed the class 12th exam in Physics and Mathematics. The candidate should have also completed the O-level examination in computers from the Department of Electronics Accredited in Computer and Communication or should have completed a diploma in Computer Information Technology or Electronics Engineering from the Council of Technical Education.

Age Limit - The candidate should be between the age group of 18 years and 28 years, as of July 1, 2023. The upper age limit relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates.