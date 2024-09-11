UP Police Constable answer Key 2024 released for August 23 exam at uppbpb.gov.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable answer Key out for Aug 23 exam

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer keys for the constable recruitment exam 2024. All those who appeared in the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam can now download the answer keys and evaluate their marks. The link to the answer keys can be accessed at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

First paper answer keys released

As per the information, The board is releasing the answer keys for each exam separately on different dates. As of now, the answer keys for the exam held on August 23 have been released. The answer keys for the exam administered on August 24 will be released on September 12, for the 25 August exam, the answer keys will be released on 13 September, for 30 August on 14 September and for 31 August on 15 September.

Objection window open

In case of any error/doubt against the answer keys, the candidates can raise objections online along with the relevant proof (documents/information). The last date to submit the representation is September 15.

UP Police Constable answer Key 2024 direct download link

How to download answer keys?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police Constable answer Key 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth, and question book number

UP Police Constable answer Key 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable answer Key 2024 for future need

The board conducted the UP Police Constable exam on 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 August at various exam centres across the state. In the first phase of the exam, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared and 19.26 lakh candidates appeared for the phase 2 examination across the state. The test took place at 1,174 exam centres in 67 districts across the state.

This drive is being done to recruit over 60,000 vacancies in different departments. Candidates can directly access the answer key download link by clicking on the provided link given in this article.