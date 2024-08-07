UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Soon: 1,174 exam centres set up in 67 districts; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 soon

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board is all set to conduct the recruitment exam for constable posts. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across the state. This exam will be held in 2 shifts and about 5 lakh candidates will appear in each shift.

It is expected that the board will soon release the admit cards for the above-mentioned exam. However, there is no official announcement on the release of call letters. Once out, the candidates will be able to download UP Police Constable admit cards through the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Exam centres have been set up in 67 districts

The recruitment body has set up 1174 centers in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This is for the first time that examination centers have been set up only in government and government-aided schools. According to the information received, Central University, State University, Degree College, and Polytechnic colleges have also been made centers for the examination. During the examination, the recruitment board will monitor all the examination centers through CCTV.

The board has made the maximum number of examination centers in big cities for the convenience and security of the candidates. For the recruitment examination, a maximum number of 81 examination centers have been made in Lucknow district and 80 examination centers in Varanasi.

Few distance from Railway Station

The recruitment board has set up 69 examinations in Kanpur, 63 in Prayagraj, 55 in Gorakhpur, 36 in Meerut, 34 in Jaunpur, 27 in Jhansi, 27 in Agra, 25 in Saharanpur, 21 in Mathura, 20 in Aligarh, 20 in Ghaziabad, 19 in Sultanpur, 18 in Farrukhabad, 16 in Muzaffarnagar, 15 in Ballia and 15 in Lakhimpur Kheri. Also, keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the board has set up examination centres within a radius of 10 kilometres from the railway station.