UP Police Constable 2024 DV/PST admit card to be released on THIS date, check interview schedule

UP Police Constable 2024 DV/PST admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UP PRPB) is all set to conduct the document verification/Physical standard test for recruitment to the various posts of constable in different departments. According to the announcement, the board will conduct the UP Police Constable 2024 DV/PST on December 26 at various exam centres. Candidates will be able to download UP Police Constable DV/PST admit cards from December 16, 2024. Once the link to the admit cards is out, the Candidates who have qualified in the written exam of UP Police 2024 constable will be able to download their call letters from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

In order to download UP Police Constable 2024 DV/PST admit card, the candidates will have to use their registration/roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their call letters.

UP Police Constable 2024 DV/PST admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable 2024 DV/PST admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details

UP Police Constable 2024 DV/PST admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable 2024 DV/PST admit card for future reference\

Over 60, 000 vacancies to be filled

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the written examination for 60,244 constable posts from 23 to 25 and 30 and 31 August 2024 at various centres in the state wherein more than 4.8 million candidates participated in this examination. The final result of the selected candidates will be declared by the Police Recruitment Board after document verification and physical tests.

Physical Standards for Female Candidates

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): The female candidates will be evaluate based on their physical fitness and endurance. In this round, they will have to run 2.4 km in 14 minutes.

Physical Standard Test (PST): After qualifying for PET, they will have to appear for PST. During this round, Candidates' height, and weight will be measured to ensure they meet the required standards.

Height Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 160 CM

ST - 147 CM

Weight Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 40 KG

ST - 40 KG

Detailed Medical Examination (DME): After qualifying for both rounds, they will have to appear for DME which is a comprehensive health check-up that includes height, weight, chest measurement, eyesight, hearing, and general health. It is an essential part of the final selection process.

Physical Standards for Male Candidates

Physical Standard Test (PST): During this round, the candidates will have to meet the required physical standards, including height, weight and chest measurement.

Height Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 160 CM

ST - 147

Chest Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 79 cm (without expansion); 84 cm (with expansion)

ST - 77 cm (without expansion); 82 cm (with expansion)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME): After qualifying both rounds, the candidates will appear for the Detailed Medical Exam, which is a regular test.