Uttarakhand UKPSC Main exam 2025 postponed; know why UKPSC Main exam 2025: The UKPSC Main exam was scheduled to be held between December 6 to 9, 2025. The Uttarakhand High Court has earlier ordered to defer the PCS Main exam 2025 amid a controversy around four questions from the prelims exam.

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the Main exam 2025. The UKPSC Main exam was scheduled to be held between December 6 to 9, 2025. The Uttarakhand High Court has earlier ordered to defer the PCS Main exam 2025 amid a controversy around four questions from the prelims exam.

The court directive came following a plea filed by candidates who questioned validity of few questions asked in the preliminary exam. The HC has ordered the removal of question number 70 and summoned an expert committee for the scrutiny of the remaining disputed questions of the PCS exam.

This recruitment exam is being held for 123 vacancies at various services under the state government services under the UKPSC PCS (Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination). The selection process involves prelims, mains and an interview. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The finally selected candidates will be called for the interview round.

UKPSC Main exam dates will be announced soon and the admit card will be released three to four days before the exam. UKPSC Main admit card download link is ukpsc.gov.in. To download UKPSC Main admit card, candidates need to visit the official website- ukpsc.gov.in and click on Mains admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UKPSC Main hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UKPSC Main hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

The UKPSC exam will consist of two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). Both papers will be of 200 marks each and will be of 2 hours duration. Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature, requiring a minimum of 33 per cent to qualify, while Paper 1 is used for merit ranking. There will be negative marking of 1/3rd of the marks for each incorrect answer in both papers.

For details on UKPSC Main exam, please visit the official website- psc.uk.gov.in.