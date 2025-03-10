Advertisement
  3. TSPSC Telangana Group 1 Mains Result 2025 to be announced today, when and where to download

TSPSC Telangana Group 1 Mains Result 2025 to be announced today, when and where to download

TSPSC Telangana Group 1 Mains Result 2025 will be announced today, March 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the TSPSC Telangana Group 1 Mains exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 to be out today
TSPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 to be out today
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

TSPSC Telangana Group 1 Mains Result 2025: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is all set to announce the group 1 recruitment exam 2025 results today, March 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the TSPSC Telangana Group 1 main exam can download their scorecards from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. 

TSPSC Telangana Group 1 main exams were conducted between October 21 and 27, 2025, at various exam centres across the state for 563 vacancies. The exam was held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to the reports, out of 31,382 eligible candidates, 21,093 candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates can download the TSPSC Telangana Group 1  Mains Result 2025 by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download TSPSC Telangana Group 1 Mains Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in.
  • Navigate the link to the 'TSPSC Telangana Group 1  Mains Result 2025'
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential details.
  • TSPSC Telangana Group 1  Mains Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save TSPSC Telangana Group 1  Mains Result 2025 for future reference. 

What's next?

Those candidates who qualify in the written examination in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates Multi Zone-wise, Community-wise and category-wise for the available vacancies. Candidates have to produce Original documents and other particulars on the day of verification itself. If a candidate fails to produce any of the required original certificates and if the particulars furnished by him/her in the Application do not tally with the Original documents produced by him/her, then his / her candidature will be rejected /disqualified without any further correspondence. Those candidates who are called for verification of certificates should furnish their order of preference of posts & Multi-zone by exercising Web-Options and submit at the time of verification of certificates, which are final, failing which their candidature shall not be considered for further selection process

