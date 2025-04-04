TNUSRB SI Notification 2025 released for 1299 vacancies, apply online from April 7 - details here TNUSRB SI Notification 2025 has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of TNBUSRB, tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Check important dates, eligibility, qualification, age limit, how to apply, and more.

TNUSRB SI Notification 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a notification for the post of Sub Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the above mentioned posts can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in from April 7, at 11 AM. The application window will remain open till May 3. No application forms will be entertained after the due date.

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 933 Posts

Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 366 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from any University.

Age Limit: The Candidates must have completed the age of 20 years and must not have completed the age of 30 years as on 01.07.2025.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 online application.

Register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 Notification

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General - Rs 500

For Departmental candidates: Rs 1,000

Documents to be uploaded

If the candidate has changed his / her name after passing 10th / HSC / Degree and if it has been published in the Government Gazette first page and the name mentioned page of the Government Gazette.