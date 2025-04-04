TNUSRB SI Notification 2025 released for 1299 vacancies, apply online from April 7 - details here

TNUSRB SI Notification 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a notification for the post of Sub Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the above mentioned posts can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in from April 7, at 11 AM. The application window will remain open till May 3. No application forms will be entertained after the due date.
Vacancy Details
- Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 933 Posts
- Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 366 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from any University.
Age Limit: The Candidates must have completed the age of 20 years and must not have completed the age of 30 years as on 01.07.2025.
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: How to apply?
- Visit the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 online application.
- Register yourself by providing basic details.
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Fill out the application form carefully.
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 Notification
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
- General - Rs 500
- For Departmental candidates: Rs 1,000
Documents to be uploaded
If the candidate has changed his / her name after passing 10th / HSC / Degree and if it has been published in the Government Gazette first page and the name mentioned page of the Government Gazette.
- Date of Birth proof (SSLC Marks Sheet).
- Mark Sheet for HSC / Diploma / ITI.
- Bachelor’s Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate of the same Degree or Consolidated Mark Sheet.
- Community Certificate issued by Competent Authority of Tamil Nadu Government.
- Destitute Widow Certificate obtained from the Revenue Divisional Officer/Sub-Collector / Assistant Collector.
- Self-undertaking by the candidate and certificate with date to be discharged obtained from the Commanding Officer of Serving Military Personnel who are going to retire within one year from the last date for receipt of Online
- application.
- Any proof of document mentioning the name and discharged date of the ExServiceman / Ex-CAPF personnel.
- NCC Certificate
- NSS Certificate
- Sports / Games Certificate for Special Marks.
- Sports Quota Certificate (Form - I / Form - II / Form - III).
- Wards cum Dependent Certificate obtained from Competent Authority.
- Certificate for receipt of medals in National Police Duty Meet of Departmental Candidates.
- Scout / Guide Certificate obtained from His / Her Excellency, the President of India.
- NOC for Departmental Quota Candidates in the prescribed format.
- NOC from the Competent Authority for candidates serving in State / Central Government / PSU in the prescribed format.
- Certificates for having Studied entire education from 1st Std. to Bachelor’s Degree (1st Std. to 10th Std. 11th Std. and 12th Std. / 2 years ITI / Diploma and Degree) in Tamil Medium.
- Identity Card obtained from the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board/District Collector.
- Only recent passport size colour photo with white background should be uploaded. The dimension of the Photo has to be 3.5 cm width and 4.5 cm height.
- Image of the Left Hand Thumb Impression of the candidate should be uploaded. The dimension of the Thumb impression has to be 4.0 cm width and 2.0 cm height.
- Image of the Signature of the candidate should be uploaded. The dimension of the Signature has to be 6.0 cm width and 2.0 cm height.