TNSTC Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 3,274 Driver cum Conductor vacancies, how to apply, fee, more

TNSTU Recruitment 2025: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTU) has started the registration procedure for recruitment to the post of Driver cum Conductor posts. Candidates interested in applying can submit their application forms for TNSTU Driver cum Conductor Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official website, arasubus.tn.gov.in. The last date for submitting application form is April 21, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,274 vacancies for Driver cum Conductor positions. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

1. Metropolitan Transport Corporation Ltd: 364 posts

2. State Express Transport Corporation (TN) ltd. Chennai: 318 posts

3. TNSTU Villupuram: 322 posts

4. TNSTU Kumbakonam: 756 posts

5. TNSTY Salem: 486 posts

6. TNSTU Coimbatore: 344 posts

7. TNSTU Madurai: 322 posts

8. TNSTU Tirunelveli: 362 posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Pass in SSLC /10th Std and must speak, read, write in Tamil

Minimum Age: 24 years of age completed as on 01.07.2025

Maximum Age: Other Class (0C) should not have completed 40 years of age and Backward Class, Most Backward Class, Denotified Communities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (BCMBC/DNC/SC/ST)

should not have completed 45 years of age. For Ex-servicemen Other Class(0c) should not have completed 50 years of age and Backward Class, Most Backward Class, Denotified Communities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (BCIMBC/DNC/SCIST) should not have completed 55 years of age.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, arasubus.tn.gov.in.

Click on the' TNSTU Recruitment 2025 registration link'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Register yourself carefully.

Once registration is done, log in to the account.

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application fee

All candidates fulfilling the above qualifications shall fil up the applications through the website www.arasubus. tn.gov.in and application fee Rs.1180/- (including 18% GST) shall be paid excluding the bank service charge. In the case of SC/ST category application fee of Rs.590/ (including 18% GST) shall be paid excluding bank service charge.

Direct link to apply online

