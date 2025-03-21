Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2025: Apply online for more than 50,000 vacancies for Group D, details here Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2025 notification has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates interested in applying can submit their application forms by April 19. Check important dates, how to apply, fee, and other details.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online registration procedure for RSMSSB Group D recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from today, March 21 to April 19, on the official website. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

This recruitment drive aims to fill more than 50,000 vacancies for various Group D positions. Of them, 5,550 are reserved for scheduled areas, and 48,199 are for non-scheduled areas. Candidates can check the detailed brief about the recruitment process below.

Vacancy Details

Through the Administrative Reform Department for various departments/subordinate offices of the State Government - 53,121 positions

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Ajmer - 34 positions

Vacancies received from the Government Secretariat- 594 positions

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

10th pass candidates can apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms).

Salary: The shortlisted candidates will get salary in a pay matrix level 1. During the probation period, monthly fixed remuneration will be payable as per the order of the state government.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam. The exam will be conducted in either a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Tablet-Based Test (TBT), or Offline (OMR) mode. Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for a certification verification procedure. The exam will take place between September 18 and 21.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2025 registration'

Click on 'apply online'

Select 'Class 4 employee direct recruitment 2024'.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload the required documents, including scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and educational certificates and make payment of application fee.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

General Category/OBC/EWS- Rs 600/-

OBC/EBCs and Economically Weaker Sections/Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of Non Chemical layer category of Rajasthan - Rs 400/-

Physically Challenged candidates: Rs 400/-

Direct link to apply online