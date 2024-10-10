TNPSC annual exam calendar 2025 released at tnpsc.gov.in, complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TNPSC annual exam calendar 2025 out

TNPSC annual exam calendar 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the annual calendar 2025 for various recruitment exams. Candidates can download TNPSC annual calendar 2025 by visiting the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2025 includes the dates of notification and exam date. The detailed notice of these recruitments will be released in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

According to the official schedule, the notification for TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) will be released on April 1, 2025, and the exam will be conducted on June 15. Alternatively, the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) notification will be released on April 25, 2025, and the exam will be conducted on July 13, 2025. The candidates can check the remaining exam dates in the table below.

TNPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2025

Examination Date of Notification Exam Date Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) April 1, 2025 July 15, 2025 Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) April 25, 2025 July 13, 2025 Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) May 7, 2025 July 21, 2025 Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts) May 21, 2025 August 4, 2025 Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) June 13, 2025 August 27, 2025 Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) July 15, 2025 September 28, 2025 Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services October 7, 2025 December 21, 2025

Points to note

The official website mentions, 'this exam planner is tentative. There may be additions or deletions to examinations mentioned in the planner. The vacancies will be announced in the notification. The syllabus and the scheme of examination are available on the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in, which are also subject to modification till the date of publication of notification.'