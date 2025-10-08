TLSPRB registration 2025 for Drivers, Shramik posts begins at tgprb.in; vacancy details, eligibility criteria TLSPRB registration 2025: The candidates who wish to apply for TLSPRB Drivers and Shramik posts can do so on the official website- tgprb.in. The last date to apply for TLSPRB Drivers and Shramik posts is October 28.

The Telangana Police Recruitment Board, TLSPRB registration for Drivers and Shramik posts have been commenced. The candidates who wish to apply for TLSPRB Drivers and Shramik posts can do so on the official website- tgprb.in. The last date to apply for TLSPRB Drivers and Shramik posts is October 28. The recruitment drive is being held for 1,743 posts; 1000 drivers posts and 743 Shramiks posts.

To apply for TLSPRB vacancies 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- tgprb.in and click on application process link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save TLSPRB application form PDF and take a print out.

TLSPRB registration 2025: How to apply at tgprb.in

Visit the official website- tgprb.in

Click on TLSPRB registration link

Fill TLSPRB application form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save TLSPRB application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications

Drivers: The candidates must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination.

Shramiks: The candidates should possess ITI pass certificate in respective trade.

Age limit

Drivers: The candidates must attain 22 years of age and should not cross 35 years of age as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Shramiks: The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 30 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Application fee

Drivers: The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 600, while Rs 300 for the reserved category candidates.

Shramiks: The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 400, while Rs 200 for the reserved category candidates.

For details on TLSPRB recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- tgprb.in.