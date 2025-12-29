Teacher Recruitment Exam-4 to be conducted soon in Bihar, says state education minister Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced that appointments under TRE 4 will begin soon, with requisitions expected to reach BPSC by mid-January. While the Education Department pushes new recruitment proposals, engineering job aspirants staged protests against the bonus marks policy.

Patna:

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Monday confirmed that the state will soon begin appointments under the Teacher Recruitment Exam 4. Speaking to reporters in Patna, he recalled that 1.70 lakh teachers were selected in TRE 1 and another 70,000 in TRE 2, while only a portion of the 87,774 vacancies in TRE 3 could be filled. "We will soon ensure TRE-4 appointments," Kumar assured as per news agency PTI.

The minister said that roster clearance and requisition for TRE 4 will be sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) between January 15 and 20. In the lead-up to the Bihar assembly elections, the state had witnessed several protests over the incomplete fulfilment of posts notified under TRE 3.

More recruitment proposals sent to BPSC

A statement from the Education Department said that requisitions have already been forwarded to the BPSC for the recruitment of 935 Assistant Education Development Officers and 7,279 teachers for special schools. These additions are expected to speed up the hiring cycle across various education categories.

Engineering aspirants protest bonus marks policy

Meanwhile, aspirants for engineering posts staged a demonstration outside a building housing several secretariat offices in Patna. They opposed the provision of bonus marks for contractual workers. Their protest took place at the same time as Sunil Kumar's press briefing in a nearby complex.

One of the protestors said, "In the BPSC AE recruitment exam, eligible contractual workers are given 133 bonus marks in a 400-mark exam paper. This provision denies freshers their due chance." The group urged the government to repeal what they called a "black law." In Bihar, contractual employees receive bonus marks for their experience in various government recruitment examinations.

