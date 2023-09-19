TS DSC TRT Recruitment 2023: 5,089 vacancies for Secondary Grade Teachers, School Assistant and others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Over 5,000 vacancies for the post of teacher will be recruited in Telangana through Teacher Recruitment Test 2023. Check details here.

Government Teacher 2023 Jobs, Telangana Teacher recruitment Test 2023, TS DC TRT Recruitment 2023: The Directorate of School Education, Telangana has released a notification for Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test. The registration process for Telangana Teacher Recruitment 2023 test will start on September 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, important dates, and other details on the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

According to the short notice released by the Directorate of School Education, the teacher recruitment will be conducted to recruitment various vacancies for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), School Assistants (Language and Non Language), Language Pandit, and Physical Education Teachers. A total of 5,089 vacancies will be recruited through TS TRT 2023.

According to the notice, the registration process will commence from September 20 and conclude on October 21. The recruitment body will release a detailed recruitment notification soon including details such as age limit, educational qualifications and others.

Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of Directorate of School Education, Government of Telangana, schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, ' Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test' registration

It will take you to the new window where you need to first register yourself

After registration, proceed with your application process

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test 2023: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 1000/- as an application fee. The candidates applying for the multiple posts, will have to pay Rs. 1000 for each post.