SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024: Notification released for 8,326 vacancies, apply online at ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before July 31. The last date for submission of the online application fee is August 1. The window for application form correction and online payment will remain active from August 16 to 17.

A total of 8,326 tentative vacancies for the post of MTS and Havaldar will be recruited, of which, 4,887 vacancies are for MTS, and 3,439 are for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The candidates can check the qualifications, eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have passed class 10th board exam or equivalent from a recognized board.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years for MTS post (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1999 and not later than 01.08.2006)

For Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, the age of the candidate should be between 18 and 27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1997 and not later than 01.08.2006).

There will be a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

How to apply?

Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned posts are required to apply online. They need to first generate their One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in) and then, they need to submit their online application through the website of the commission, ssc.gov.in.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs. 100/- while submitting their online application form. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the CBSE and interview.

For the post of MTS, the exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, the examination will consist

of CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). The CBE will be conducted in Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Meitei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.