SSC MTS admit card date 2025: When will SSC MTS hall ticket be released? Direct link to download admit card SSC MTS admit card date 2025: SSC MTS exam is likely to be held in October and the exam date expected to be announced by September-end. SSC MTS hall ticket will be available for download at ssc.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination admit card 2025 soon. SSC MTS exam is likely to be held in October and the exam date expected to be announced by September-end.

SSC MTS hall ticket will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam, the candidates can check and download the admit card PDF on the official portal- ssc.gov.in, once released. The login credentials to download SSC MTS admit card PDF are- registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

To download SSC MTS hall ticket PDF, the candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC MTS admit card link.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 PDF: How to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC MTS hall ticket PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SSC MTS admit card PDF will be available for download

Save SSC MTS hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC MTS hall ticket 2025 PDF will contain candidate name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam center address, other details.

SSC MTS is scheduled to be held in Hindi, English, 13 other regional languages- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

SSC MTS Exam Centre Guidelines

Reporting time: The candidates need to report half an hour to one hour before the exam. SSC MTS shift timings last year was 7:45 AM for the first shift, shift two- 11:15 am, evening shift- 2:45 PM. So, for the first shift, candidates need to report by 7 am, shift two- 10:30 am, evening shift- 2 pm.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on SSC MTS exam, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.