SSC MTS 2024 results declared, check cut-off, and roll number wise merit list

SSC MTS 2024 results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Computer Based Examination results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 from 30.09.2024 to 14.11.2024 at different centres all over the country. The results for the same along with the cut of marks have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download their results by following the below-mentioned steps.

SSC MTS 2024 results: How to download?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Declaration of Additional Result of Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 - Shortlisting additional candidates for appearing in Tier-II' flashing on homepage.

A PDF containing roll number-wise SSC MTS 2024 result will appear on the screen

Check your roll number and save it for future reference.

What's next?

All those who have been shortlisted in the CBT-2 are eligible to appear in the PST/PET. The selection of candidates who did not qualify in Session I of CBE was not eligible for evaluation in Session-II. Minimum qualifying marks in Session-I, as well as Session-II of the Computer-Based Examination, are as follows:

UR: 30%

OBC/ EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

According to the official notice, a total of 27011 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar based on their performance in the CBE, of which, 2029 are of EWS, 3612 are of SC, 2030 are of ST, 2009 are of ESM, 336 are OH, 336 are HH, 5544 are OBC, and 258 are other PwD.

What if I fail Havaldar's PET/PST?

The candidates who fail to qualify for PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar in the final result. However, if such candidates get shortlisted for the post of MTS, their candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS. The final result for both the posts i.e. MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at a later stage after the completion of PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar.

When SSC will conduct Havaldar Post's PET/PST?

The schedule of PET/PST for the posts of Havaldar will be available on the website of the Commission in due course.

When will SSC MTS, and Havladar final answer keys be released?

Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after declaration of the final result of the examination.

