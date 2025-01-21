SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2024-25 released, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2024-25 released

SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys along with candidate's response sheets of the combined graduate level exam 2024 for tier 2. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Tier 2 exam 2024 can download it from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission conducted tier 2 of the combined graduate level exam 2024 between January 18 and 20 at different exam centres across the country. The provisional answer keys along with the candidate's responses have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download their answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2024?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your required credentials such as registration number and password

SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key will appear on the screen

Candidates can check SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2024 and evaluate their marks

Raise objections if any

In case any candidate doubts the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2024, they may representations between January 21 and 24, by paying an amount of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after January 24, will not be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will

not be made available after the above specified time limit.

Direct link to download SSC CGL 2024-25 answer keys

Option-cum-Preference window to open soon

The official notice reads, ''Further, it is also informed that the Commission would obtain Option-cum-Preference before the declaration of final result of the aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be uploaded shortly informing activation of Option-cum-Preference window for the candidates to submit their preferences within stipulated time period mentioned therein. The candidates are advised to visit the Staff Selection Commission’s website and also the website of the Regional/Sub-Regional offices from where they have appeared at regular intervals for further updates.''

''Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall NOT be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum- Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/ final selection.'', it added.

