SSC JHT 2024 application correction window open at ssc.gov.in, what to edit

SSC JHT 2024 application correction: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online application correction window for the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) recruitment exam 2024, today, September 4. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to make changes to the application form is September 5.

To make changes in the SSC JHT 2024 application form, the candidates are required to log in using their application number, and password. As per the official notification, the candidates will be allowed to correct and resubmit their modified application twice during the ''Window for Application Form correction''.

In case of any correction in the filled application form, the candidates can utilize 'Window for Application Form Correction' for the same. Request received after the due date or correction or modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail by hand etc shall not be entertained by the commission and will be summarily rejected, it added.

What can be edited in the SSC JHT 2024 application form?

Candidates can edit the following fields in their application form.

Name

Date of Birth

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Category

Differently able category

Correspondence Address

first choice of exam centre

the name of the institute

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay a processing fee for making corrections in their SSC JHT 2024 application form. All category candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 200/- for making first-time corrections. After that, they will have to pay Rs. 500/- for subsequent corrections before resubmitting their applications.

This drive aims to fill up a total of 312 vacancies for Group B non -gazette posts. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test which is scheduled to be held in October or November. The commission will issue the admit cards 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam.