SSC JHT 2023 paper 1, and 2 final marks released at ssc.gov.in, here's easy steps

SSC JHT 2023 papers 1, and 2 final marks: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks of papers 1, and 2 for a junior translator, junior Hindi translator, and senior Hindi translator exams 2023. Candidates who qualify for SSC JHT papers 1, and 2 can now download their mark sheets using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

To download SSC JHT 2023 paper 1, and 2 final marks, the candidates are required to use their registration number, and password on the login page. The facility to download the SSC JHT 2023 scorecard will remain available till June 24. The scorecard contains the details of the candidate including the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, category, date of birth, section-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and exam details.

The official notice reads, 'In order to ensure transparency in the exam system, and in the interest of the candidates, the commission has decided to upload the final marks, along with allocation details, of paper 2 and paper 3 of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 on the website of commission, ssc.nic.in on June 6.

How to download SSC JHT 2023 paper 1, and 2 final marks?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Click on the candidate's login

Enter your username, password, and captcha

Marks of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 will appear on the screen

Check and download mark sheets for future reference

SSC JHT 2023 paper 1, and 2 final marks

Apart from this, the commission has also released the allocation details of the SSC JHT 2023 exam. The results for paper 1 were declared on November 23 and the final results for the SSC JHT 2023 exam on March 1, 2024. This recruitment aims to fill 307 vacancies for junior translator, junior Hindi translator, and senior Hindi translator posts.