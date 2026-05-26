SSC GD exam cancelled at various centres in UP, Bihar; revised dates soon

Lucknow:

The SSC GD Constable exam got cancelled at various centres in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar as the seating capacity got exceeded. As per SSC, the GD exam got cancelled in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The SSC will issue the revised dates soon.

"The examination for all affected candidates will be rescheduled on forthcoming exam date. The admit card of all the affected candidates will be available on the SSC-HQ website (ssc.gov.in) in due course. All such candidates are requested to check the website regularly to download their fresh admit card and appear in the exam as per revised schedule," SSC notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, on an another instances due to technical reasons, SSC GD exam got cancelled in all three shifts at an exam centre in Prayagraj, UP . The SSC GD exam was cancelled at Sunita Singh Sita Singh Mahila Mahavidyalay, near Jain Temple Jhunsi, Varanasi Highway.

Candidates resort to vandalisms

At an exam centre in Andawa, Prayagraj, candidates vandalised the exam centre as seating capacities got exceeded. The candidates vandalised the computers, laptops, and CPUs in the examination hall, as well as chairs and furniture. The candidates left following a notice from the SSC Central Region at the exam centre announcing the postponement of the second and third shifts.

The SSC Central Region has assigned the exam to a Bengaluru-based company, Eduquity Career Technology Pvt. Ltd. A total of 650 computer systems were available at the iTech Zone Center in Andawa for the second and third shifts of the exam. The center allocated 1,035 candidates instead of 505 in the second shift and 1,034 candidates instead of 495 in the third shift. Center administrators said that information regarding candidate allocations was mailed to the center on Monday.

The police detained students who were involved in vandalism and road blockade.

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