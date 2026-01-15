SSC GD Constable 2025 Result out; over 48000 qualified SSC GD Constable 2025 Result: To check and download SSC GD Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on merit list PDF link.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the GD Constable 2025 results. Over 48,000 candidates got shortlisted for the GD Constable posts.

To check and download SSC GD Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on merit list PDF link. SSC GD Constable merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC GD Constable merit list PDF and take a print out.

SSC GD Constable PET/ PST shortlisted candidates list 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC GD Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF link

SSC GD Constable PET/ PST shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC GD Constable PET/ PST shortlisted candidates list 2025 PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

SSC GD Constable cut-off 2025: How to check at ssc.gov.in

The SSC GD Constable state-wise cut-off will be available at ssc.gov.in. To check SSC GD Constable state-wise cut-off 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC GD Constable cut-off pdf link. SSC GD Constable state-wise cut-off PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SSC GD Constable cut-off PDF and take a print out.