SSC GD Constable 2025 admit card released for February 5 exam, here's direct link

SSC GD Constable 2025 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the constable (GD) exam, which is scheduled for February 5. Candidates who registered for the SSC GD constable 2025 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled the exam for February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the other dates exam four days prior to the exam.

The official notice reads, ''For illustration purpose a candidate whose examination is scheduled on 10.02.2025, city will be made available on 01.02.2025 and Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy will be made live on 06.02.2025. However, all candidates can find their scheduled examination dates from 26.01.2025. Candidates are advised to check the status of their Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy accordingly.''

Candidates can get an idea about the SSC GD constable 2025 admit card release dates by referring the below-mentioned table.

SSC GD Exam Dates Admit Card Release Date 05 February 01 February 06 February 02 February 07 February 03 February 10 February 06 February 11 February 07 February 12 February 08 February 13 February 09 February 17 February 13 February 18 February 14 February 19 February 15 February 20 February 16 February 21 February 12th February 25 February 21 February

How to download SSC GD Constable 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SSC GD Constable 2025 admit card'

Enter your required credentials on the login.

SSC GD Constable 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC GD Constable 2025 admit card for future reference

Direct link to download SSC GD Constable 2025 admit card

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to take a printout of their admit card and bring it on the day of the exam. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.