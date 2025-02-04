SSC CPO PET/PST 2024-25 result out, more than 24,000 qualified for paper 2; check next exam schedule

Follow us on SSC CPO PET/PST 2024-25 result out

SSC CPO PET/PST 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 results. All those who appeared in the SSC CPO PET/PST 2025 exam can download their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the results, the commission shortlisted 85,614 candidates across different categories for PET/PST round, of which, 37,763 candidates were absent, while four were deemed temporarily unfit. Additionally, 21,661 candidates did not meet the qualifying criteria, and 24,190 candidates qualified for the next round. Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 1,954 candidates are female, and 22,236 are male. The results of 59 candidates have been withheld.

SSC CPO PET/PST 2024-25 result: How to download?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SSC CPO PET/PST 2024-25 result'

It will redirect you to a result PDF which contains the roll number of selected candidates

Press Ctrl+F and search your name

After checking your result, download the PDF and save it for future reference

When will SSC CPO 2024-25 Paper 2 be conducted?

SSC CPO 2024-25 Paper 2 will be conducted on March 8. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Commission (HQs) / Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the issue of the Admission Certificate thereof.