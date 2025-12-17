SSC CGL tier one result 2025 soon at ssc.gov.in; steps to download scorecard PDF SSC CGL tier one result 2025: The candidates can check the SSC CGL tier one exam result 2025 on the official website- ssc.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF. Know how to download SSC CGL tier one scorecard.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL tier one exam result 2025 will be announced soon. The candidates can check the SSC CGL tier one exam result 2025 on the official website- ssc.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF. SSC CGL tier one exam 2025 was held from September 12 to 26, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC CGL tier one merit list PDF. To download SSC CGL tier one merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on merit list PDF link. SSC CGL tier one merit list PDF will be available for download, save SSC CGL tier one toppers list PDF and take a print out.

SSC CGL tier one final answer key will also be available on the official website- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC CGL tier one final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on final answer key PDF link. SSC CGL tier one final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SSC CGL tier one final answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on SSC CGL tier one result 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.