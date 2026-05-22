SSC CGL registration 2026 begins for 12,256 vacancies; know how to apply at ssc.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2026, the candidates who wish to apply for Group B and C posts can do so on the official website - ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for SSC CGL Group B and C posts is June 22, the applicants can pay application fee till June 23, 2026.

The SSC CGL recruitment drive is being held to fill nearly 12,256 vacancies.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for SSC CGL Group B and C posts. To apply for SSC CGL posts, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CGL posts. Fill the application form with details and pay the application fee. Click on submit. Save SSC CGL application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the “Apply” tab.

Click on the link that says “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025.”

If you are a new user, click on “Register Now” under the login section to complete the registration form.

Once registered, log in to your account.

Accurately fill out the SSC CGL application form.

Upload the required documents, your photograph, and signature in the specified formats.

Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Submit the form and download a copy for your records.

SSC CGL notification 2026: Important exam dates

Application process begins May 21 Last date to apply online June 22 Last date for fee payment June 23 Application correction window June 29 - July 1 SSC CGL tier one exam August - September SSC CGL tier two exam December

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates holding a degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for more information.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years, and the maximum must be 30 Years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Application fee: Candidates who belong to the unreserved category are required to pay an amount of Rs 100 as an application fee. Female or SC/ST category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. The application fee must be paid through Debit/Credit Card, UPI, Net Banking. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and refer to the official notification for more details.

Exam date: The SSC CGL tier one exam 2026 is likely to be held between August and September, while tier two exam in December. The dates for tier one and two exam will be notified later.

For details on SSC CGL exam 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Also Read : UPSC exam calendar 2027 OUT; CSE Prelims on May 23 - check CDS, NDA dates and full exam schedule