UPSC exam calendar 2027 OUT; CSE Prelims on May 23 - check CDS, NDA dates and full exam schedule

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for 2027. As per the UPSC exam schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam will be held on May 23 and the Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2027. The UPSC NDA and CDS exam is scheduled to be held on April 11, 2027.

How to download UPSC annual calendar 2027

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC annual calendar 2027. To download UPSC exam schedule 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC annual calendar 2027 link. UPSC annual calendar 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSC annual calendar PDF and take a print out.

UPSC CSE, CDS, NDA exam dates - Check full schedule

Exam Name Notification date Registration closing date Exam Date UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam January 9, 2027 Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 September 2, 2026 September 22, 2026 January 10, 2027 Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 September 16, 2026 October 6, 2026 January 31, 2027 CBI (DSP) LDCE December 16, 2026 January 5, 2027 February 27, 2027 UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam March 13, 2027 CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2027 November 25, 2026 December 15, 2026 March 14, 2027 NDA & NA Examination (I), 2027 December 2, 2026 December 22, 2026 April 11, 2027 CDS Examination (I), 2027 December 2, 2026 December 22, 2026 April 11, 2027 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 January 13, 2027 February 2, 2027 May 23, 2027 Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 January 13, 2027 February 2, 2027 May 23, 2027 Reserved for UPSC exam June 5, 2027 Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2027 June 18, 2027 (Friday) IES/ISS Examination, 2027 February 10, 2027 March 2, 2027 June 18, 2027 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2027 June 19, 2027 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2027 February 17, 2027 March 9, 2027 July 4, 2027 Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027 March 3, 2027 March 23, 2027 July 18, 2027 UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam July 31, 2027 UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam August 7, 2027 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2027 August 20, 2027 NDA & NA Examination (II), 2027 May 12, 2027 June 1, 2027 September 19, 2027 (Sunday) CDS Examination (II), 2027 May 12, 2027 June 1, 2027 September 19, 2027 UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam September 25, 2027 UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam October 16, 2027 Reserved for UPSC exam October 23, 2027 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2027 November 21, 2027 UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam December 4, 2027 SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE September 15, 2027 October 5, 2027 December 18, 2027

For details on UPSC annual calendar, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.