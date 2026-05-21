UPSC exam calendar 2027 OUT; CSE Prelims on May 23 - check CDS, NDA dates and full exam schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for 2027. As per the UPSC exam schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam will be held on May 23 and the Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2027. The UPSC NDA and CDS exam is scheduled to be held on April 11, 2027.
How to download UPSC annual calendar 2027
The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC annual calendar 2027. To download UPSC exam schedule 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC annual calendar 2027 link. UPSC annual calendar 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSC annual calendar PDF and take a print out.
UPSC CSE, CDS, NDA exam dates - Check full schedule
|Exam Name
|Notification date
|Registration closing date
|Exam Date
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|January 9, 2027
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
|September 2, 2026
|September 22, 2026
|January 10, 2027
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
|September 16, 2026
|October 6, 2026
|January 31, 2027
|CBI (DSP) LDCE
|December 16, 2026
|January 5, 2027
|February 27, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|March 13, 2027
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2027
|November 25, 2026
|December 15, 2026
|March 14, 2027
|NDA & NA Examination (I), 2027
|December 2, 2026
|December 22, 2026
|April 11, 2027
|CDS Examination (I), 2027
|December 2, 2026
|December 22, 2026
|April 11, 2027
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
|January 13, 2027
|February 2, 2027
|May 23, 2027
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
|January 13, 2027
|February 2, 2027
|May 23, 2027
|Reserved for UPSC exam
|June 5, 2027
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2027
|June 18, 2027 (Friday)
|IES/ISS Examination, 2027
|February 10, 2027
|March 2, 2027
|June 18, 2027
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2027
|June 19, 2027
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2027
|February 17, 2027
|March 9, 2027
|July 4, 2027
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027
|March 3, 2027
|March 23, 2027
|July 18, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|July 31, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|August 7, 2027
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2027
|August 20, 2027
|NDA & NA Examination (II), 2027
|May 12, 2027
|June 1, 2027
|September 19, 2027 (Sunday)
|CDS Examination (II), 2027
|May 12, 2027
|June 1, 2027
|September 19, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|September 25, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|October 16, 2027
|Reserved for UPSC exam
|October 23, 2027
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2027
|November 21, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|December 4, 2027
|SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|September 15, 2027
|October 5, 2027
|December 18, 2027
For details on UPSC annual calendar, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.